Chouest's LaShip Shipyard Adds New Welding Robot

Finnish welding and production automation company Pemamek said it delivered a new welding robot station to Edison Chouest Offshore's (ECO) LaShip shipyard in Louisiana.

The newly commissioned PEMA VRWP-C robot station is a compact solution to automatize micro panel welding, but also other small-to-medium-sized constructions. The system is based on PEMA WeldControl 200 which enables easy weld path creation and robot programming.

“The beauty of the PEMA VRWP-C is that it is fast to commission and easy for the customer to learn to use it,” said Juho Niemelä, Pemamek’s leading technical service manager in the U.S. “It took us one week to install and train the customer. The feature that enables the extremely fast production with the station is the PEMA WeldControl 200 control system.”

Currently the largest Chouest-affiliated shipyard, LaShip is equipped to accommodate a wide range of new construction projects, as well as repairs, conversions and refits. Previously, LaShip acquired the PEMA Panel line and PEMA VRWP robot welding station designed to weld open blocks and double-bottoms.

Wally Naquin, LaShip general manager, said, “LaShip has a competitive edge with our state-of-the-art facility, streamlined panel line and robots for new construction, and large drydock for modifications and repairs. We look to the future to continue fabricating advanced vessels for the oil and gas industry and move forward into the cruise line industry.”

Other ECO shipyards Navship, Tampa Ship, Gulf Ship and North American Shipbuilding have also previously invested in PEMA shipbuilding automation solutions.