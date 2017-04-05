General Dynamics Christens Future USS Thomas Hudner
- Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr. attends the christening of the future USS Thomas Hudner at the Bath Iron Works shipyard in Bath, Maine on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Capt. Hudner is a Medal of Honor recipient for his valor in the Korean War, when he intentionally crash landed his plane in an effort to save fellow pilot Ensign Jesse Brown, the Navy's first African-American pilot. (Photo: General Dynamics)
- Streamers mix with snowfall following the successful christening of the future USS Thomas Hudner at Bath Iron Works in Maine Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Photo: General Dynamics)
On April 1, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works christened the U.S. Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).
The ship is named for Capt. Thomas Hudner Jr., who intentionally crash landed his plane in an effort to save Ensign Jesse Brown, the nation’s first African-American Navy pilot, during the Korean War’s Chosin Reservoir campaign.