Christian Ortego, Christie Miller Named as Vice Presidents at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding

HII announced the selection of two vice presidents at its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. Christie Miller has been promoted to the role of vice president of communications and Christian Ortego will join the division as vice president and NNS chief counsel.

In her new role, Miller will have responsibility for internal and executive communications, special events and protocol, and tradeshows and tours for NNS.

Starting her career with the company in 2011, Miller has held positions of increasing responsibility, including corporate manager of media relations, executive communications manager and most recently director of communications at NNS. Before joining HII, Miller worked in government communications and as a journalist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Miller succeeds Jennifer Dunn, following her retirement at the end of the month, after a successful 29-year career with NNS.

Ortego joins NNS from HII’s Mission Technologies division, where he is senior vice president and general counsel. In his new role, Ortego will provide legal advice and counsel to senior management and have responsibility for overseeing and coordinating the provision of legal advice to NNS.

Before joining HII in 2013, Ortego worked in private practice and at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Ortego holds a Juris Doctor from the American University Washington College of Law, a Master of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Navy War College, and a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana State University.

He succeeds Jon Arena, who is leaving HII at the end of the month for another career opportunity.

Miller and Ortego will assume their new roles April 1.