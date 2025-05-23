CIMAC Congress 2025 Ends, Looking Forwards to 2028

After five days of exchange, the 31st CIMAC World Congress officially concluded in Zurich. The event united almost 1,000 experts and professionals from over 20 countries, featuring more than 200 presentations, Pecha Kucha sessions, panel discussions, an exhibition, poster sessions, social events, and technical tours.

In his closing address, CIMAC Congress President Dominik Schneiter (WinGD) extended his heartfelt thanks to all participants, contributors, and organizers who made the event a resounding success. “This year’s Congress has been particularly exciting,” Schneiter noted, “highlighting some of the most visible advancements in renewable fuels and the growing impact of digitalization in our industry. This community has an important role as the enablers of the clean-fuel transition across our sectors and it is clear that we are on track to bring this to reality.”

Looking ahead, CIMAC is pleased to announce that the next World Congress will be hosted by the NMA Netherlands and Belgium in May 2028.