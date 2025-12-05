Marine Link
Thursday, December 18, 2025

Incident off Yemen as Vessel Reports Fire Exchange with Multiple Small Boats

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 5, 2025

© Robert - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

A vessel located 15 nautical miles west of Yemen reported an exchange of fire after sighting about 15 small craft at a range of 1–2 cables, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The vessel said the craft later left the area and that it remains on high alert.

The ship's master reported the crew was safe and that it is continuing to its next port of call.


(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Alexandra Hudson)

