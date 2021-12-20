ClassNK to Make Electronic Certificates, Reports Standard

ClassNK will make electronic certificates and reports issued for ships as standard service from January 30, 2022.



ClassNK has been providing an environment in which documents can be used in electronic data upon request since the early 2000s for survey records and since 2017 for class certificate and statutory certificates issued on behalf of flag states.

ClassNK will make the electronic documents as standard service for class/statutory survey records and ISM(including DOC to a company)/ISPS/MLC audit records issued for ships as well as for certificates of the flag states that authorize electronic certificates. The documents are available by the links sent to the e-mail address registered on “e-Application”, the online application system for ships in service, and on “NK-SHIPS” storing information of ClassNK related ships. Certificates of the flag states that have not authorized electronic certificates yet, and some other certificates continue to be provided in paper form.

Accordingly, applications for surveys/audits for existing ships will be accepted through e-Application.