Washington State Ferry Suffers Engine Damage

December 8, 2025

Washington State Ferries (WSF) reports that an initial inspection after the 58-year-old Kaleetan was removed from service on Friday has confirmed significant engine damage to one of the engine cylinders.

The vessel will remain unavailable for service during this week and possibly the following two.  

The damage occurred when one of the cylinder's four valves failed during operation.

Operations, Planning and Customer Service colleagues are looking at options for restoring four-boat service to the San Juans before the weekend and currently our Anacortes/San Jan Island route is operating on three vessels.

