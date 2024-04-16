ClassNK Endorses Three Solutions Developed by iO3

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to an internet payment facility V.Pay, an AI maritime camera surveillance solution V.Sight, and a wearable AR smart-glass solution V.Sion, developed by iO3.

ClassNK has verified the functions of V.Pay: crew internet payment facility with user-friendly portal, flexible Wi-Fi plans, payment integration, real-time account management and simplified crew internet access.

For V.Sight, ClassNK has reviewed: maritime camera surveillance with AI video analytics, behavioral analysis, environmental monitoring and real-time alerts, cloud-based data storage and secure data transmission through a combination of encryption, authentication and secure protocols.

ClassNK has also examined V.Sion functions: real-time smart conferencing and hands-free operation, remote assistance for maintenance tasks, efficient inspections enable the monitoring of environmental conditions and compliance with regulations, remote virtual medical assistance walkthrough and secure data transmission through a combination of encryption, authentication and secure protocols.



