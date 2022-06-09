ClassNK Grants AiP for Mitsubishi's Ammonia-ready VLGC

The classification society ClassNK has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's conceptual design of an ammonia-ready VLGC.

"Ammonia is expected to be used as ship fuel for decarbonization since it does not emit CO2 when burned. Meanwhile, taking adequate safety measures is imperative due to its characteristics of being toxic to humans and corrosive against materials, and ClassNK has worked on the development of standards and certification," ClassNK said.

In 2021, ClassNK published its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” to minimize the risks related to ammonia-fueled ships for the ships, crew, and environment by stipulating requirements for installation, controls, and safety devices.

For Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s conceptual design converting LPG-fueled VLGC’s main fuel to ammonia, ClassNK reviewed it based on the Concept Design category of its “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels” Annex 1. Having verified the conformity to their requirements as a future ammonia-fueled ship, ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) as an ammonia-ready VLGC.

"ClassNK will continue participating in innovative initiatives related to decarbonization. By incorporating the expertise obtained from the collaborative work with frontrunners into its rules and guidelines, ClassNK will support the decarbonization of the entire industry," ClassNK said.





