ClassNK Grants First CybR-G Notation for Cyber Secure Ship Design

Classification society ClassNK said it has granted Cyber Resilience-Guideline (CybR-G) notation to Tateshina, a new oil tanker built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd.(NACKS) for NYK Line. CybR-G notation represents that the ship design has incorporated cyber security measures in accordance with ClassNK’s “Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships”, and that it is feasible for ship operation considering cyber security.

ClassNK has released “Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships” by compiling best practices for newbuilding designs of shipyards and shipowners, from the view of identifying computer systems to be protected from cyber attacks, and building a network to safeguard them. The second edition of the “Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships” incorporates the international cyber security standards for industrial automation and control systems IEC 62443 series and the latest recommendations on cyber resilience for new ships (Rec. No. 166) published by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) in May 2020.

Receiving the application from NACKS based on NYK Lines’s intent, ClassNK has carried out the verification in line with the guidelines. Upon satisfactory completion of examining the documents/plan and results of risk assessments and on-site surveys, ClassNK has issued its first class certificate with CybR-G notation.