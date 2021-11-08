NYK VLCC Tateshina Designed to Be 23% More Energy Efficient

The very large crude oil carrier (VLCC) Tateshina, owned by NYK, was delivered on November 8, 2021, built at Nantong COSCO KHI Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) in China.

According to the owner, several enhancements have been incorporated on Tateshina to help improve performance and fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, including a modified bow shape to help reduce wave resistance. This ship is also equipped low-friction paint, high-efficiency large-diameter propellers, and ladder fins that regulate the water flow at the stern and reduce energy loss.

As a result, energy efficiency (carbon dioxide emissions per unit of transportation) is expected to improve by approximately 23% compared to conventional VLCCs, and the IMO's phase 2 EEDI requirements have been achieved.

In addition, the vessel has been given the Cyber Resilience-Guideline (CybR-G) notation by ClassNK. This is the first such grant of a cyber notation for a vessel in accordance with the "Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships" established by ClassNK.



