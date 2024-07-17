ClassNK Issues Innovation Endorsement for MIURA’s Cloud-Based Ship Monitoring Kit

ClassNK has granted its Innovation endorsement for products and solutions to a Ship IoT Application ‘i-MITEC’, developed by MIURA.

‘i-MITEC’ uses a cloud-based environment to provide a range of services, collecting and storing operation data from equipment such as marine boilers and ballast water management systems that are fitted with communication functionality.

The stored data can be used in combination with analysis by MIURA field engineers to provide suggestions for effective operational methods such as preventing trouble.

ClassNK has verified the function of ‘i-MITEC’, including monitoring function of the MIURA equipment on board among the crew on board the ship, managing supervisors, and MIURA field engineers, as well as prompt identification of causes and actions in case of abnormality by troubleshooting.

Also, ClassNK greenlighted its maintenance calendar function to keep the equipment in good condition, alarm mail option to provide instant notification of the equipment's abnormal situation, parts replacement cycle management to prevent sudden failures, and the solution’s easy accessibility related to checking vessel operations anytime, anywhere, using devices with internet access.

ClassNK has offered the certificate of Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions in order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies.