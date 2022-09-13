ClassNK, Maersk Training in Offshore Wind Workforce Training Pact

Japanese ship classification society ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maersk Training A/S regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews.

"With the signing of the MOU, the two parties will cooperate proactively towards enabling high-quality training which satisfies the international standards to be provided and thus a competent local labor force to be supplied to the growing offshore wind industry in Japan as well as in APAC region," the companies said Tuesday.

"Based on its expertise and experience in ships’ survey and certification, ClassNK will work with Maersk Training to develop a set of guidelines, including the safety of boat transfer, which is one of the most frequent HSE risks across the offshore wind sector. Furthermore, research will be carried out on seafarer training for ammonia-fueled vessels jointly," ClassNK said.

"ClassNK has already been providing certification services to the maritime training sector to fulfill its mission to provide support to the ever-changing needs of the maritime industry to ensure the safety of life at sea and to promote protection of the marine environment. ClassNK continues expanding its service to support skills increase for offshore wind farms and alternative fuel vessels to contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society," ClassNK said.

For its part, Maersk Training specializes in delivering training for the Oil and Gas, Renewables and Maritime industries, and is part of the shipping giant the A.P. Moller Maersk Group.