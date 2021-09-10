ClassNK Publishes Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels

Classification society ClassNK announced on Friday it has released “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”, updated with safety requirements for ships using ammonia as fuel on previously issued “Guidelines for Ships Using Low-Flashpoint Fuels” covering liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)/methanol/ethanol.

Ammonia has captured attention as a zero carbon fuel. Appropriate safety measures are required for ammonia as it is toxic to humans and corrosive to materials, while specific international standards for the use of ammonia as a marine fuel have not yet been established. ClassNK has described the requirements for installation, controls and safety devices of an ammonia fueled ship to minimizing risks for the ship, crew and the environment, and added it to the guidelines.

In addition, ClassNK has revised the existing “LNG-Ready” notation to “Alternative Fuel Ready”, and outlined the requirements for the new notation indicating that a ship is designed and partially equipped for future use of alternative fuels.

The guidelines, available for free download from ClassNK's website, are reflecting the current technology trend and will be updated regularly along with developments of new technologies and research, the classification society said.