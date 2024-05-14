Marine Link
ClassNK, StormGeo Team on Maritime Decarbonization

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 14, 2024

ClassNK has partnered with StormGeo for seamless sharing and verification of emission data.

The collaboration marks a ilestone for the companies, establishing the sharing and verification of emission data, to meet the requirements of their shared clients. Shipping companies that use StormGeo’s s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK MRV Portal* via API, for a seamless verification process.

This process enables shipping companies to maximize their reporting accuracy and accelerate their decarbonization strategy, according to regulations.

