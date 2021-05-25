ClassNK Updates Condition Based Maintenance Guidelines

Classification society ClassNK released its CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0) outlining revised rules for using condition based maintenance (CBM) in class surveys to promote the use of CBM technology. The guidelines are available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website.

ClassNK published its CBM Guidelines (First Edition) in 2019 to clarify required documents and the approval procedure for substituting CBM in place of periodical overhaul inspection for class maintenance surveys. In 2020, the group amended its rules, specifying requirements for incorporating modern CBM in surveys as the technology continued to gather interest from owners and operators seeking safer operations and reduced operational cost.

As a reference to select equipment and methods for CBM, the revised guidelines contain case studies based on risk evaluation of CBM implementation in consideration of cost efficiency as well as comparisons between CBM surveys and conventional surveys. ClassNK said the case studies reflect the outcomes obtained through joint research with the shipping company and engine manufacturer and can be utilized as the guidance for the introduction of CBM powered ship management.

Further, they introduce investigation results and proposals for promoting the use of CBM, developed by a “CBM study team” joined by diesel engine and other manufactures and industry parties of Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP) consortium, along with a general explanation and future outlook on CBM.