ClassNK Verifies NSU's GHG Emissions

Classification society ClassNK said it has conducted a third-party verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the entire value chain—including Scope 3 emissions—of shipping company NS United Kaiun Kaisha (NSU) and issued a GHG verification statement.

While efforts to build a decarbonized society are being accelerated such as through strengthened GHG reduction targets in various countries and with the progress of sustainable finance, a framework for assessing GHG emissions has also been introduced to International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations. The shipping industry is now required to plan and manage GHG emissions in an organized manner.

ClassNK said it supports shipping industry clients in planning and managing GHG emissions in daily operations for the pursuit of zero-emission, and is working on the enhancement of its service portfolio to provide GHG emissions management system certification, GHG emissions management tools, verification and evaluation of GHG emissions, and support on measures for GHG emissions reduction.

With the increasing importance of ESG in corporate management, more companies are becoming aware of sustainable environmental management, including initiatives for decarbonization. Many are proactively disclosing their GHG emissions and reduction initiatives in accordance with the ISO14064 series (international standard for the calculation, reporting and verification of GHG emissions) and other standards. In recent years, stakeholders such as cargo owners in the maritime industry have increasingly appreciated the importance of estimating GHG emissions generated not only from the company itself, but from the entire value chain of corporate activities.

NSU has calculated its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions—direct and indirect GHG emissions from its corporate group—and Scope 3 emissions—GHG emissions from the entire value chain of the group—for the period between the January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020, in accordance with ISO14064-1.

ClassNK conducted a third-party verification of NSU’s GHG emissions report in accordance with ISO14064-3 and issued a verification statement to the effect that the calculation of GHG emissions detailed in NSU’s report complied with the level of assurance required by the international ISO14064 standard series.