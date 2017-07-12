Fleet Cleaner Goes to Work

Fleet Cleaner robot cleans several 350m+ containerships in Dutch ports

After recently launching its ship hull cleaning installation in all Dutch ports, Fleet Cleaner has cleaned various container vessels measuring more than 350 meters long.

All these cleanings were conducted during loading and unloading at the terminals, without causing any downtime for the shipping companies, even when combined with bunkering activities.

“The costs of fouling are often underestimated,” said Lodewijk Middelburg, commercial manager at Fleet Cleaner. “From our experience with shipping companies we see that these container vessels of over 350 m can save around 14 MT fuel per day. This is equivalent to saving a fully loaded bunker truck every two days. By keeping such a vessel clean, the daily CO2 emissions of over 10,000 average cars can be saved.”

Measurements in cooperation with Dutch regulating authorities have shown that the cleaning operation by Fleet Cleaner does not damage the environment. The robot is fully operated by an operator in the control room of the support vessel, which moors alongside the ship that is being cleaned. There are no divers used to clean the vessel and a safe working distance is always maintained from the vessel, so that a completely safe operation is ensured.

Currently the company is available to deliver its hull cleaning service 24/7 in all ports in the Netherlands.