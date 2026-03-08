Clean-Up of Louisiana Oil Spill Underway

A Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO) and the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), continues its recovery and cleanup efforts after a crude oil discharge reported near the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port on February 26, 2026.

The Unified Command was officially established on February 27, 2026, to manage the spill's environmental impact. Multiple contractors have been engaged to assist in the cleanup effort.

As of March 7, 2026, the response effort includes:

· Approximately 464 responders

· 60 vessels engaged in cleanup activities

· Aerial surveillance support from fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones

· 28,300 feet of protective and collection boom deployed to mitigate environmental impacts

An estimated 31,500 gallons (750 barrels) of crude oil was discharged, of which an estimated 27,888 gallons (664 barrels) have been recovered.

The source of the discharge has been secured.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries and U.S. Fish & Wildlife are monitoring affected birds. Responders are on scene to conduct further environmental impact assessments.



