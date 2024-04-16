All Clear for Construction Start of Virginia’s 2.6GW Offshore Wind Farm

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued the final air quality permit for Dominion Energy’s 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project located off the coast of Virginia Beach in the United States.

Issued on April 9 following a 30-day public comment period, the permit authorizes the construction and operation of the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and will feature up to 176 wind turbines located 26 to 38 nautical miles from the coast.

The permit is the 11th and final federal permit required to begin offshore construction, which is set to start in May 2024 with the installation of monopiles for the project, according to Dominion Energy.

Once complete, the approved project will generate roughly 2,640 MW of renewable energy, enough to power 660,000 homes, and make significant contributions toward the Biden-Harris administration's goal of generating 30 gigawatts of clean, abundant energy from offshore wind by 2030.

“To have the largest offshore wind project right here in the Mid-Atlantic is both a privilege and a responsibility – and we take our role in enabling clean energy initiatives very seriously.

“This project will generate enough renewable energy to power nearly five times as many homes as there are in Richmond – all done with the environment and communities front of mind,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz.

The permit includes requirements such as the prevention of significant deterioration (PSD) permitting program and applicable Virginia Department of Environmental Quality requirements that regulate air pollutants from the construction and operation of the wind farm, including those from the vessels used to construct and support the project.

EPA coordinated its review of this permit in concert with other federal agencies, such as the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

As reported earlier, DEME’s Orion DP3 installation vessel is currently on its way to United States to prepare for the installation of 176 monopiles as part of the CVOW project.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in Virginia’s Port of Norfolk in late April.