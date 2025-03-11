All 23 Crew from Stena Immaculate Safe with No Reported Injuries, Crowley Says

Crowley, the manager of oil tanker Stena Immaculate that was struck on its port side by the container ship Solong, causing a blaze, has reported that all 23 members of the ship’s crew are safe and without reported injuries, as it launches spill containment response efforts.

On March 10, 2025, while stationary and anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull in the United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck on its port side by the container ship Solong.

Crowley said it is working closely with response agencies including the HM Coastguard to secure the vessel in a restricted safety area and initiate spill containment response.

All 23 Crowley mariners that were on board are safe and accounted for with no reported injuries at this time, the company said in a statement.

“As with all our operations, Crowley’s priority is to protect the safety of mariners, and the environment. We greatly appreciate the quick actions and support of the U.K. authorities, rescue workers and others to today’s incident and remain committed to working with them on the continued response efforts," said Cal Hayden, vice president, Crowley global ship management.

The Stena Immaculate is managed by Crowley through a joint venture with owner Stena Bulk USA.

In 2023, the tanker was selected by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) to serve in its Tanker Security Program. While under charter on this voyage for the Military Sealift Command, the tanker was anchored while it awaited berth availability at the Port of Killingholme, where it was due to make a standard delivery of fuel as part of a routine service under this program when it was struck.

At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident.

At the time it was struck, the 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks. Crowley is supporting the relevant authorities in the UK who are investigating the incident and will defer to them for any further questions on potential cause.

Crowley will also provide further updates on official company social media channels.

“HM Coastguard has been coordinating the response to an incident reported at 9.48am this morning (10 March). The incident involved a collision between vessels Solong and Stena Immaculate off the coast of East Yorkshire.

“Fires were reported on both vessels, two HM Coastguard helicopters, a coastguard fixed wing aircraft and RNLI lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes were sent, along with several nearby vessels with firefighting capabilities.

“36 crew members were taken safely to shore, one person was taken to hospital. One crew member of the Solong remains unaccounted for, after an extensive search for the missing crew member sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.

“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation.

“An assessment of any required counter pollution response is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. The Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is working with the salvors and insurance companies.

“The incident remains ongoing and updates will be provided throughout,” Matthew Atkinson, Divisional Commander for HM Coastguard said on March 10