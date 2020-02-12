CMA CGM Joins Energy Observer in Hydrogen Project

French shipping giant CMA CGM is joining forces with Energy Observer within a project focusing on testing the potential of hydrogen as a marine fuel.



Energy Observer, formerly a racing catamaran, is now an experimental platform for tomorrow’s energy sources. It is sailing round the world in order to speed up development of the innovative solutions for the environment.



This partnership with CMA CGM deals with the development of cleaner and more sustainable energies to eliminate CO2 emissions, greenhouse gases and air pollutants. It aims to experiment, test and develop energy solutions based on hydrogen, solar, tidal and wind power.



Hydrogen is a limitless energy source that generates up to 4 times more energy than coal, 3 times more than diesel. The green hydrogen used by Energy Observer is made from seawater using on-board renewable sources of electricity (solar, wind and hydropower).



Producing and burning hydrogen does not result in any greenhouse gas or fine particle emissions.



CMA CGM will contribute its industrial expertise to our floating lab, in order to promote the use of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel source for the shipping industry in the years to come.



Energy Observer and CMA CGM R&D experts will pool their expertise and knowledge to develop technological solutions capable of limiting the environmental impact of shipping.



The mobilization of CMA CGM will make possible the industrialization of new concrete energy solutions tested on board our floating smart grid.



CMA CGM will also contribute its shipping and logistics expertise to Energy Observer. The Energy Observer village will be made from containers converted and transported by CMA CGM with the large-scale operational support from the whole CMA CGM network around the world. It will travel the globe, presenting the latest technological innovations to the largest possible number of people and raising awareness about ecological transition issues among all audiences.



CMA CGM has long been committed to protecting the environment and reducing its carbon footprint. Between 2005 and 2015, the Group reduced its CO2 emissions per container transported by 50%, and it has set itself the target of reducing it by a further 30% between 2015 and 2025.