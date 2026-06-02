CMA CGM Notre Dame Makes Maiden Call in Singapore

The CMA CGM Group has announced the maiden call of the CMA CGM Notre Dame in Singapore.

The new generation LNG-powered vessel is the largest container ship currently operating under the French flag. Following the start of its maiden commercial voyage in Shanghai, China, the vessel is now calling Singapore before continuing its journey to France and Europe in early July.

The 24,212-TEU vessel is 400 meters long, 62 meters wide, and 75 meters high. Deployed on the French Asia Line (FAL), the Group’s strategic service connecting Asia and Europe, the vessel operates on a rotation of approximately 102 days, calling at ports including Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, Singapore, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Tangier Med. This route is one of the world’s main trade corridors and plays a key role in supplying European economies.

The CMA CGM Notre Dame is registered under the French International Register (RIF), as will be the entire series. This strategic decision, announced in November 2025 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, is accompanied by the recruitment of 135 French seafarers trained to operate these ten vessels.

Beyond its LNG propulsion system, the vessel incorporates equipment designed to reduce its environmental footprint throughout operations, including an aerodynamic windshield system that lowers energy consumption and an 18,600 m³ LNG tank ensuring autonomy on Asia-Europe routes. It also features smart energy-management solutions, particularly for powering and ventilating refrigerated containers, with a capacity of 1,600 reefer plugs.

Its architecture has also been optimized to increase carrying capacity by 280 containers without increasing the vessel’s dimensions.



