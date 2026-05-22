CMA CGM Q1 Resilient, but Shipping Margins Tighten Amid Geopolitical Turbulence

CMA CGM delivered a resilient first quarter, but the numbers underscore the increasingly complex environment facing the global container shipping and logistics giant.



The Marseille-based group reported first-quarter revenue of $13.23 billion, essentially flat year-over-year, while EBITDA fell 31.6% to $2.11 billion and net income dropped sharply to $250 million, down from $1.12 billion a year earlier.



For the shipping division, the picture was mixed.

Volumes rose 1.5% to 5.93 million TEU, but maritime revenue declined 8.5% to $8.02 billion as average revenue per container weakened nearly 10%. EBITDA in the shipping segment fell more sharply, down 41.3% to $1.49 billion, highlighting the continued normalization of freight markets after recent highs.



Yet CMA CGM’s scale remains formidable.

Now the world’s third-largest container carrier, the group operates more than 700 vessels, serving over 420 ports globally. The fleet continues to evolve aggressively, with the recent delivery of CMA CGM Monte Cristo, the company’s 400th owned vessel and the first in a new methanol-powered containership series.



The company is also expanding in India, where it has ordered six LNG-powered containerships from Cochin Shipyard, part of a broader strategic push that includes technology investment and recruitment of up to 1,500 Indian seafarers by the end of 2026.



Operationally, the quarter reflected the difficult realities of global shipping in 2026. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions affecting Gulf trade lanes, forced CMA CGM to reconfigure services and deploy alternative multimodal logistics corridors to maintain cargo flows. Rising oil prices, shifting freight rates, and continued uncertainty around trade policy and tariffs remain significant headwinds.



At the same time, CMA CGM continues to deepen its diversification strategy. Logistics arm CEVA posted 6.6% revenue growth to $4.56 billion, while terminals, air cargo, and other businesses delivered strong gains. Strategic investments—including a global ports joint venture with Stonepeak and acquisition activity in rail and project logistics—reflect a company increasingly determined not to rely solely on ocean freight economics.