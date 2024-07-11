CMA CGM Vessel Drops 44 Containers in Heavy Seas

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM said on Thursday that its ship "Benjamin Franklin" had lost 44 containers in difficult weather conditions off the coast of South Africa on Tuesday.

"No injury to the crew has been reported, no pollution, no strong damage to the vessel which remains fully seaworthy," the company said, adding that 33 additional containers had been damaged.

The ship was traveling westbound from Asia to Europe when it encountered "unexpectedly strong adverse weather conditions", the company said.

South African logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves.

CMA CGM said it had immediately notified relevant authorities and the ship would proceed to Cape Town to assess the situation. It will also contact customers impacted.

The company declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the contents of the containers, which customers were affected and how much remedies would cost.





(Reuters - Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Milla Nissi)