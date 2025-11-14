CMA CGM’s Shipping Engine Holds Course in a Volatile Q3

CMA CGM closed the third quarter of 2025 with a mixed scorecard that underlines how volatile geopolitics continue to reshape global liner networks. Group results fell year-on-year, but the core shipping arm lifted liftings and stabilized sequentially, a sign that network agility and cost discipline are cushioning the shocks.





Volumes Up; Pricing and Margins Down

CMA CGM transported 6.17 million TEU in Q3, +2.3% year-on-year and +3.4% versus Q2, despite a stop-start environment on the China–U.S. trades and ongoing Red Sea/Gulf of Aden diversions. Shipping revenue declined 17.4% to $8.96B, with EBITDA down 48.8% to $2.23B and margin easing to 24.9% (-15.3 pts). The pressure point is yield: average revenue per TEU slipped 19.2% to $1,452, reflecting softer demand on key east–west lanes and intensifying capacity additions across the global fleet.



At Group level, revenue fell 11.3% to $14.04B; EBITDA decreased 40.5% to $2.96B; and net income declined to $749M. Still, management flagged quarter-on-quarter improvement after a Q2 marred by near-standstill flows between China and the U.S.



“In a global environment that remains highly uncertain, our Group continues to demonstrate resilience and discipline,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO. “The months ahead will likely be marked by increasing capacity and softer demand. CMA CGM will continue to adapt, guided by our long-term vision and our constant commitment to serving our customers.”



Network Moves



While freight rates retrench, CMA CGM is repositioning assets to where demand persists and doubling down on strategic nodes that support schedule reliability and inland reach:





India: six 1,700-TEU LNG newbuilds (deliveries from 2029) and a stepped-up seafarer recruitment plan signal a deeper, long-term India bet.





Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): MoU with RSGT to build/operate Terminal 4 (target 2.6M TEU), lifting RSGT capacity to 8.8M TEU and reinforcing Red Sea connectivity.





Germany (Hamburg): acquiring 20% of Eurogate CTH, backing a capacity lift from 4M to 6M TEU via modernization/expansion.





United Kingdom: acquisition of Freightliner UK Intermodal pushes harder on rail-based modal shift, enhancing schedule integrity during coastal or port disruptions.





France: ten 24,000-TEU LNG megamax ships will join the French flag starting 2026, underscoring a decarbonization-through-scale strategy and home-market anchoring.





These moves align with the strategic need to lower unit costs, tighten hinterland links, and de-risk chokepoints—critical as fleets grow and cargo demand softens.



Management’s near-term stance is cautious but active: keep strict cost control, optimize rotations, and preserve service reliability while redeploying tonnage to resilient corridors (regional and south-south). The LNG newbuild pipeline and sustainability credentials (e.g., Green Marine Europe label; EcoVadis 80/100) reinforce the brand’s medium-term positioning with cargo owners under Scope 3 pressure, even as LNG remains a transition fuel.



For shippers, the message is twofold: expect ample capacity and competitive pricing into 2026, but also expect CMA CGM to protect schedule integrity through terminal stakes, rail integration, and network agility. For carriers, the Q3 tape is a familiar one—higher boxes, lower yields—and the winners will be those who can sweat assets efficiently while investing through the cycle.