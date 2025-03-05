CMB.TECH Acquires Hemen's Stake in Dry Bulk Shipping Company

Belgian oil tanker group CMB.TECH has entered into a share purchase agreement with Hemen for the acquisition of its stake in dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean.

The acquisition agreement is for 81,363,730 shares in Golden Ocean Group, representing ca. 40.8% of Golden Ocean’s outstanding shares and votes which includes all Golden Ocean shares controlled by Hemen, at a price of $14.49 per share.

The transaction will not trigger a mandatory takeover bid or similar offer in Bermuda, Norway, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

The acquisition is in line with CMB.TECH’s strategic objective of diversification, with the company intending to become a long-term shareholder in Golden Ocean and investing in a modern dry bulk fleet.

"The acquisition of the Golden Ocean shares from Hemen represents a significant milestone in CMB.TECH’s diversification strategy. We look forward to engaging with the board, management and employees of Golden Ocean and to build on Golden Ocean’s and Mr. Fredriksen’s strong legacy to drive long-term growth and innovation,” said Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH.