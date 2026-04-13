Freire Shipyard Launches Armada Diving Support Vessel

The Spanish shipyard C.N.P. FREIRE, S.A. (Freire Shipyard) held the launch ceremony of the diving support vessel, hull number 739, built for the Armada Logistics Support Command: A22 Proserpina in Vigo. Delivery is scheduled for later this year.

The ceremony was presided over by the shipyard's General Managers, Marcos and Guillermo Freire, accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Armada (AJEMA), His Excellency Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez. Also in attendance were civil and military authorities.

The auxiliary unit has an overall 32.90 meters length and 9 meters beam, with a range of 500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots and a maximum speed of 12 knots. It is capable of carrying out prolonged missions in national waters and can accommodate up to 15 crew members.

The A22 Proserpina incorporates technologies to optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions. Its main features include a dynamic positioning system (DP2) and a three-anchor mooring system, ensuring stability at depths of up to 90 meters.

The vessel is equipped for underwater intervention operations, including side-scan sonar (SBL), a modular, and deployable autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for observation and exploration. The ROV can operate at depths of up to 900 meters, while the AUV reaches 300 meters.

Designed by Seaplace, the vessel includes dedicated areas for diving equipment, hyperbaric chambers and tactical coordination, supporting diving assistance missions, advanced training and technical work at depth.

Its primary mission will be to serve as a support unit for the Spanish Navy Diving School(EMB), specialized in complex underwater operations, ranging from structural inspections to technical interventions, ensuring operational safety and the maintenance of naval infrastructure.

The A22 Proserpina marks the beginning of a new phase in support of underwater operations, replacing the veteran Proserpina and strengthening the Spanish Navy’s technical and training capabilities. This vessel forms part of the ongoing modernization and renewal of auxiliary units, aimed at enhancing underwater intervention capabilities and maintaining the Navy’s position as a reference in this field, both nationally and internationally. It will also enable more efficient operations and ensure the continuity of training and specialization in diving.