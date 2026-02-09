CMB.TECH to Record $98M Gain from Sale of Two Oil Tankers

Belgian oil tanker group CMB.TECH has agreed to sell two very large crude carriers (VLCCs) in a transaction expected to generate a capital gain of about $98.2 million.

The vessels sold are 2012-built, 314,000 dwt Ingrid and Ilma VLCCs.

The ships are scheduled to be delivered to their new owner in the second quarter of 2026.

CMB.TECH said the capital gain, calculated based on the net sales price and book values of the vessels, will be recognized in the second quarter of 2026.