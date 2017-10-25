Marine Link
Coalition Forces Render Aid to an Iranian Fishing Vessel

October 25, 2017

Official U.S. Navy file photo.

 In coordination with the European Union Naval Force and the Turkish-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, which is a part of the Combined Maritime Forces, the U.S. Navy provided assistance to an Iranian fishing vessel after a reported piracy attack Oct. 24, south of Socotra, Yemen.

 
The Iranian coast guard called U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) to report the incident and seek assistance for the fishing vessel. NAVCENT coordinated with the European Union Naval Force, who sent a patrol aircraft to investigate the incident. 
 
The U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) and the CTF-151 attached Japan Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer JS Amagiri (DD-154) responded to the vessel's location.
 
The Howard's boarding team provided food and water, made repairs, and gave medical aid to three injured civilian mariners.
 
