Maersk’s Stillstrom Unveils Standalone Offshore Charging Solutions for Vessels

Stillstrom, a unit of A.P. Moller - Maersk, has launched two offshore charging systems aimed at supporting vessel electrification in the offshore wind sector.

The new solutions, Power Hub and Power Tower, are designed as standalone systems that can be deployed independently of wind turbine infrastructure, enabling flexible charging options for vessels operating at sea.

The systems are based on monopile designs and target one of the key challenges in offshore wind operations - the reliable supply of electric power for service vessels used in installation, maintenance and long-term operations.

Stillstrom said the systems expand its offshore charging portfolio, adding to solutions already integrated within wind farm assets.

The launch builds on the company’s research and development work, including patented offshore charging technologies, as wind farms expand further offshore and demand for low-emission vessel operations grows.

"Our two new monopile systems help to address the sector’s long-standing ‘chicken and egg’ challenge, where vessel electrification and infrastructure deployment must progress in step.

"The Power Hub is a compact, monopile-mounted structure designed for installation within operational wind farms, enabling charging capability to be added to existing infrastructure. The Power Tower is designed for new-build offshore wind projects, with a form that mirrors a turbine foundation and allows installation using standard construction vessels, tools and processes, enabling charging to be integrated from the outset," said Koen Legrand, Detailed Engineering Manager at Stillstrom.



