Thursday, March 24, 2022
Coast Guard Receives Proposal for Bridge Project Over Port of Portland

March 24, 2022

© Harold Stiver / Adobe Stock

The Commander of the 13th Coast Guard District has received a request for a preliminary navigation clearance determination (PNCD) from the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, aka Portland, Ore., to Vancouver, Wash., I-5 twin bridge (LLNR 11258).

A PNCD is a first step in the U.S. Coast Guard Bridge permitting process. At the request of the Coast Guard the IBR team has prepared a navigation impact report (NIR) for the proposed new IBR Bridge. Based off an analysis of the NIR and Public Comments the Coast Guard will prepare a PNCD.

This Public Notice is soliciting for comments exclusively related to navigation. Maritime transportation system stakeholders (vessels and facilities) are highly encouraged to carefully review this notice and provide comments with regard to the proposed bridge’s ability to meet the needs of navigation to include mariner requirements for horizontal navigation clearances and vertical navigation clearances to include air draft and air gap requirements.

The Coast Guard said it is particularly interested in receiving comments from maritime stakeholders with current and or future vertical navigation clearance requirements of greater than 116 feet (air draft and air gap).

Public Notice 02-22 is available at https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN. Comments will be received for the record at the office of: Commander (dpw), 13th District, 915 2nd Ave, Rm 3510, Seattle, WA or via email at [email protected] Comments should be sent to arrive on or before April 25, 2022.

