Coast Guard: Report of Investigation on 2023 GRANDE COSTA D’AVORIO Vessel Fire

The Coast Guard’s Office of Investigations and Casualty Analysis recently released a Report of Investigation (ROI) regarding the fire on the Italian flagged cargo vessel GRANDE COSTA D’AVORIO and subsequent fatalities of two Newark Fire Department firefighters. The vessel was conducting cargo operations at Berth 18, Port Newark, New Jersey on July 5, 2023, at the time of the event. The ROI can be found on the following website: Marine Casualty Reports.

The fire was reported to have started late in the evening of July 5, 2023, and continued for five days. As a result of the tragic lives lost and an estimated $23 million in damage to the vessel, the Coast Guard Northeast District Commander initiated a District Formal Investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Coast Guard issued five safety and six administrative recommendations, five findings of concern (Findings of Concern 015-25 through 019-25), and one safety alert. A Commandant’s Final Action Memorandum (FAM) detailing the Coast Guard response and actions on each recommendation is included in the ROI.

The ROI and FAM can be found at: U.S. Coast Guard Report of Investigation: Fire and Subsequent Loss of Two Land-Based Firefighter Lives Aboard the Italian Flagged Roll-on Roll-off/Container Vessel GRANDE COSTA D'AVORIO (IMO# 9465382) While Conducting Cargo Operations at Berth 18, Port Newark, New Jersey on July 5, 2023

Additionally, the District Formal hearing proceedings can be located here: GRANDE COSTA D'AVORIO Investigation Site