Coast Guard Seizes Sailing Vessel During Offshore Interdiction Operation

Special agents with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS), supported by multiple Coast Guard surface and aviation assets, seized the sailing vessel Soulmate approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Melbourne, Florida, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker.

The seizure was conducted during a complex surveillance and interdiction operation coordinated by CGIS and operational Coast Guard surface from Sector Miami and aviation assets from Air Station Miami. Following the seizure, the vessel lost engine power and was taken under tow by the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser. The towing operation was transferred to a crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for transit through Fort Pierce Inlet.

The vessel Soulmate is currently in the custody of CGIS as part of an active criminal investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Lynette Hooker is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service via CGIS Tips.