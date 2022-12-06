Cochin to Build Hopper Dredge for India's DCI

IHC Dredging and Cochin Shipyard have signed an agreement for a design and engineering, hardware and support package for the licensed construction of a Beagle 12 trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD). The 12,000 m capacity TSHD will be built by Cochin Shipyard for the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

The new dredging vessel will be used by DCI for safeguarding and improving the accessibility of the ports and waterways of India.

Ronald van Son, Director Dredging Custom Vessels at IHC Dredging, said, “We are proud to be part of the 'Make in India' initiative by working together with DCI and Cochin Shipyard, India's finest shipyard, on the first Indian built dredger of this size and capacity. With support being organised from our local office and workshop in Mumbai.”

IHC Dredging has been active in India for almost 100 years, building the first dredger in 1926. Ronald van Son said, “This new order underlines the good and longstanding relationship with DCI. We have built all 10 trailing suction hopper dredgers in their fleet.”

With the construction of this new TSHD for DCI, IHC Dredging will be a technical partner of Cochin Shipyard. Ronald van Son said, “This partnership speaks to the expertise and experience we have in designing and engineering TSHD’s and state-of-the-art equipment, also partly locally build at IHC Dredging in Mumbai. In this way we are able to support DCI in the growing demand for (port) maintenance and dredging services with sustainable solutions.”