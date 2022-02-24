Coin Ceremony Held for MSC's Explora I

A coin ceremony has been held for Explora I, the first of four luxury cruise ships ordered by the Cruises Division of MSC Group for its new luxury brand Explora Journeys, at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The vessel, whose construction began in June 2021, will enter service in May 2023 and is the first of four ships on order worth more than €2 billion, each with a gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons. Each ship will be equipped with 461 guest suites.

Construction of Explora II started in October 2021 at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) yard. The ship will be delivered in autumn 2024 at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard with two further vessels delivered in 2025 and 2026.