Sembcorp, Coldharbour Sign BWTS Deal

Coldharbour Marine, developer of an in-tank, in-voyage and inert gas-based ballast water treatment system for large tankers, bulkers and LNG vessels, has signed an agreement with Sembcorp Marine that will see the latter offer the Coldharbour GLD BWT as part of the Sembcorp Marine Green Technology Retrofit (GTR) solutions for ship owners.

The GTR solutions provide carefully evaluated ballast water treatment systems from a select group of equipment manufacturers with whom Sembcorp Marine is working closely. Coupled with expert technical assistance from Sembcorp Marine, the GTR solutions ensure that ship owners are able to select and install the most appropriate technology for their vessels.

Coldharbour CEO Andrew Marshall said the Coldharbour GLD system carries full International Maritime Organization type-approval issued by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency; Lloyd’s Register type-approval; and US Coast Guard Alternate Management Systems acceptance. It is currently undergoing full US Coast Guard type-approval.

As the global marine industry prepares for the implementation of the Ballast Water Convention on September 8th this year, there is still a considerable level of confusion and uncertainty surrounding the questions of suitable equipment choice for different types of vessel and securing a successful retrofit installation strategy.