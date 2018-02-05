Marine Link
Coleman Joins Elliott Bay Design Group

Eric Coleman (Photo: EBDG)

Eric Coleman has joined Elliott Bay Design Group's team of naval architects and engineers, bringing with him six years of marine experience. 

 
Coleman’s experience is broad, with an emphasis on preliminary and detail design work of aluminum and steel vessels.  He has worked on a wide variety of commercial vessels and charter yachts up to 210 feet in length.  His background includes hands-on shipyard experience, comprising production oversight, class and regulatory compliance, and designing for production.
 
Coleman is a licensed professional engineer in Washington State and received his BSE in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from University of Michigan.
