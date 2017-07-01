Ships Collide in the Dover Strait

The UK Coastguard report that a bulk carrier and an oil tanker collided in the Dover Strait. Although both vessels have been damaged, there is no water ingress and no pollution. A French tug is on scene with the vessels. There are no injuries and all of the crew are accounted for.

The tanker, ‘Seafrontier’, which is loaded with 37953mt of gasoline, has 27 people on board. The bulk carrier ‘Huayang Endeavour’ is in ballast and has 22 people on board. The Coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene, along with Dover and Ramsgate RNLI Lifeboats, in case evacuation was required. The helicopter remained with the vessels for a short while, reporting information back to the Coastguard, before returning to base. The lifeboats have also now left and the tug has arrived on scene.

The UK Coastguard Channel Navigation Information Service has continued to work throughout the incident and is ensuring the safe passage of vessels through the Dover Strait Traffic Separation Scheme. The Coastguard continues to monitor the situation.

Huayang Endeavour was on route to Lagos and Seafrontier was on route to Puerto Barrios, when they collided. The vessels have Chinese and Indian crews on board.