Color Line Extends Maintenance Deal with MacGregor

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it has signed a five-year service agreement with Color Line. This agreement is an extension to previous contracts between MacGregor and Color Line and now includes all vessels in their fleet together with their Norwegian and Danish terminals.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter orders received. The contract is effective from now until 2027.

In the scope of supply there are two annual inspections (the pre-dock and “preseason”) of the RoRo equipment and steering gears on seven vessels and five linkspans for a period of five years. In addition, maintenance activities are specified for each vessel.

With these annual inspections, Color Line will have full knowledge of the technical status as well as maintenance cost of the equipment on board the entire fleet and the linkspans.

“This new service agreement between Color Line and MacGregor will give us the security we need and the ability to plan for detailed maintenance over the next five years,” said Andre Thoresen, Director for Marine Operations, Color Line.

“This third consecutive service agreement between Color Line and MacGregor proves that our relationship is close and solid,” said John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Services Solutions, MacGregor. “Color Line has a high focus on critical equipment and, together with MacGregor, they are now able to continue to secure the uptime for their fleet and linkspans.”