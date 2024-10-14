Columbia Group to Overhaul Its Crewing Department

Columbia Group has revealed plans to transform its traditional crewing department into a fully-fledged Maritime HR Department, in a move that aims to enhance its approach to crew management and development.

At the helm of this transformation is Capt Faouzi Fradi, Columbia Group’s Director of Crewing and Training, who will take on the new role of Managing Director of the Maritime HR Department.

Capt Fradi, said, “The maritime industry is undergoing rapid changes, and it is imperative that we adapt our approach to crewing and crew management. Our transition to a Maritime HR Department is not merely a name change; it represents a major shift towards a more holistic approach to managing our seafarers. By integrating modern HR techniques with the crewing expertise we’ve honed over the years, we will ensure that our organization remains competitive, efficient, and people-focused.”

The newly established Maritime HR Department will go beyond the traditional boundaries of crewing by encompassing talent management, career development and the welfare of all Columbia Group seafarers. The department will also implement advanced HR techniques to streamline operations and improve the recruitment and retention of top-tier talent.

Capt Fradi added, “Our commitment to our crew members has always been paramount. This transition allows us to provide even greater support throughout their careers with Columbia Group. From recruitment to retirement, our Maritime HR Department will ensure our crew members thrive in an environment that upholds the highest ethical standards, fosters personal and professional development, and adheres to our core values.”