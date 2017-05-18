Baltic Exchange Names Sykes Chief Commercial Officer

The Baltic Exchange has appointed a new chief commercial officer; Janet Sykes, former head of communications at shipping services provider Clarksons Platou, will join the Baltic Exchange on July 3.

Sykes worked at Clarksons Platou between 2010 and 2017 where she was responsible for all internal and external communication and marketing. She was previously head of marketing at the Baltic Exchange (2001-2010) and has previously worked as shipbroker at Howe Robinson (1991-2000).

Baltic Exchange chief executive, Mark Jackson, said, “We're delighted that Janet Sykes will be joining the team. She has global shipping experience with a strong focus on the derivative markets and data products. We have bold plans to provide more freight market benchmarks, increase our regulatory role and support our members in post-trading activities by creating a digital maritime market infrastructure. Strengthening our team is integral to realizing this vision.”