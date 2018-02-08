Nautisk Names Martinsen Commercial Director

Global maritime navigation expert Nautisk said it has appointed a new Commercial Director, strengthening its team as it prepares to expand its digital navigation services.

Espen Martinsen brings over 10 years’ experience in sales, and has spent the last seven years at the Danish toy group, LEGO, most recently as Nordic Field Sales Director. Prior to this he was Partner Manager at Norwegian CRM software vendor SuperOffice.

Specializing in the development and implementation of reporting and management systems, Espen will be responsible for streamlining Nautisk’s processes, and will be the driving force behind its global sales presence. He will be based at the company’s head office in Oslo, Norway, working together with strategic partners across Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Nautisk has been supplying maritime charts and publications to the commercial shipping market for over 130 years. In 2015 they started a transition to digital that has seen them develop some unique navigation and compliance products. The new Commercial Director appointment comes as the company looks to develop and expand upon this innovative range of digital navigation solutions.

Thomas Fjeld, Nautisk CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Espen to the team, during this exciting time of growth for Nautisk. We are innovating and developing our service offering, and Espen’s vast experience will make him a valuable asset to the company during this time.”