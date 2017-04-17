Global Maritime Community Gathers in Singapore

Amid structural and cyclical changes brought about by over-capacity, mega-alliances, increasing digitisation, as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Singapore remains a premier global hub port and leading international maritime centre that held steady growth in 2016.

In the face of headwinds, Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2017 – organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) – will rally the global maritime industry for a week of discussions and networking to address critical issues impacting the regional and international maritime scene today.

Into its 12th year, SMW will feature a record number of 34 events, including 20 business forums, eight networking receptions and six community outreach events. Themed “Navigating through Challenging Times”, the plethora of forums, exhibitions and public activities will reach close to 50,000 people and set the stage for the year ahead.

Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA, said, “Given fundamental shifts in the economy and technological advances that are transforming the maritime industry at an unprecedented pace, the future is in the hands of those who can tap on the opportunities presented by rapid industry developments. SMW 2017 brings to the table in-depth insights that will allow participants to sharpen their understanding of the dynamic maritime landscape, and in turn equip them with the readiness and in-depth knowledge to navigate through these challenging times.”

Another flagship event, the biennial Sea Asia Exhibition & Conference will address the latest topics, trends, opportunities and challenges facing maritime and offshore businesses.

Another platform covering issues facing the shipping industry, the Moore Stephens Singapore Shipping Forum 2017 will place a spotlight on the changing geopolitical scene, impact of the steep fall in oil prices , how ship owners are adapting to a new regulatory environment, as well as the view of investors and financiers on the industry’s future.