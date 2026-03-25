Compact Plant Cultivation Rack Installed on Coal Carrier

NYK has installed a compact plant cultivation rack aboard the coal carrier Pirika Moshiri Maru, which is operated for Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

The system, called the “PUTRACK” and developed by Plants Laboratory Co., Ltd., uses a water-saving cultivation technology that requires only a small amount of water. Its design allows for flexible adjustment of the number of racks and tiers to match the ship’s available space, enabling efficient cultivation of the required quantity of vegetables even within the limited space on board a ship.

This technology enables continual harvesting of fresh vegetables at sea, enhancing onboard meal quality and contributing to the overall health of seafarers. Additionally, this initiative is expected to reduce the workload associated with provisioning and help minimize food loss.

Pirika Moshiri Maru is engaged in long-term ocean voyages, where maintaining the freshness of vegetables loaded as provisions for the crew has been a longstanding challenge.