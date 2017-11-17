Marine Link
Friday, November 17, 2017

Stone Marine, NGC Marine Launch Joint Company

November 17, 2017

Propeller design and manufacturing company Stone Marine Propulsion has joined forces with NGC Marine of China to form a new supplier of propulsion solutions and marine gearbox equipment.
 
The new U.K. based company, Stone Marine Propulsion NGC Ltd, is a subsidiary of Stone Marine Propulsion. It combines the experience of Stone Marine Propulsion in propeller design, hydrodynamics and metallurgy with that of NGC Marine Ltd, a manufacturer of marine propulsion and gearbox equipment.
 
Units are available to suit a range of vessel types and sizes, including merchant, commercial and offshore. Already available are CPP propeller systems, Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters of various types, and the company will also custom design and manufacture propeller, shaft and rudder products built. An extensive range of marine gearboxes are also already available.
