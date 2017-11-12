Marine Link
Monday, November 13, 2017

Teekay’s 1st Arctic LNG Carrier Completes Trial

November 12, 2017

Eduard Toll. Photo: Teekay Corporation

Eduard Toll. Photo: Teekay Corporation

 Teekay LNG Partners‘ first icebreaker LNG newbuilding, Eduard Toll, recently completed gas trials

 
The ARC 7 LNG carrier was launched in January this year at the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard.
 
Eduard Toll is Teekay’s first of six 172,000 cubic meter ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings to be constructed for the Yamal LNG project
 
The vessel has been designed and built to perform year-round navigation through the Arctic and has the icebreaking ability allowing it to proceed through ice up to 2.1 m thick.
 
Yamal is expected to produce 16.5 million metric tons of LNG annually by 2019, which will require a total of 15 ARC7 icebreaker LNG carriers.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News