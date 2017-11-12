Teekay’s 1st Arctic LNG Carrier Completes Trial

Teekay LNG Partners‘ first icebreaker LNG newbuilding, Eduard Toll, recently completed gas trials.

The ARC 7 LNG carrier was launched in January this year at the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard.

The vessel has been designed and built to perform year-round navigation through the Arctic and has the icebreaking ability allowing it to proceed through ice up to 2.1 m thick.

Yamal is expected to produce 16.5 million metric tons of LNG annually by 2019, which will require a total of 15 ARC7 icebreaker LNG carriers.