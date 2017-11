Teekay’s 1st Arctic LNG Carrier Completes Trial

Teekay LNG Partners‘ first icebreaker LNG newbuilding, Eduard Toll, recently completed gas trials.

The ARC 7 LNG carrier was launched in January this year at the South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard.

Eduard Toll is Teekay’s first of six 172,000 cubic meter ARC7 LNG carrier newbuildings to be constructed for the Yamal LNG project

The vessel has been designed and built to perform year-round navigation through the Arctic and has the icebreaking ability allowing it to proceed through ice up to 2.1 m thick.

Yamal is expected to produce 16.5 million metric tons of LNG annually by 2019, which will require a total of 15 ARC7 icebreaker LNG carriers.