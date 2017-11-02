Marine Link
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Harley's New ATB Completes Sea Trials

November 2, 2017

  • (Photo: Conrad Shipyard)
  • (Photo: Conrad Shipyard)
  • (Photo: Conrad Shipyard) (Photo: Conrad Shipyard)
  • (Photo: Conrad Shipyard) (Photo: Conrad Shipyard)

Harley Marine Services’ new tug OneCURE and the 80,000BBL, double hull, oceangoing barge Edward Itta have completed sea trials as combined articulated barge unit (ATB) on October 26, and the vessels have been accepted for delivery.

 
The vessel trials, performed by Conrad Shipyard 10 miles south of Port Fourchon, included crash stops at various speeds, basic and high-speed maneuvering, systems monitoring and tests of main engine steering.
 
Harley Marine Offshore Port Engineer, Randy Boyne, who was onboard, reported that the vessels responded as expected. “We put the ATB thru its paces, tested all systems, and she performed extremely well. She’s a beautiful vessel that will be a great addition to our fleet,” he said.
 
Boyne said the ATB is scheduled to pick up a load along the Gulf Coast and head through the Panama Canal to a port on the West Coast. The ATB will be assigned to work in the waters of Alaska.
 
The vessel names have a personal meaning for Harley Franco, Chairman and CEO of Harley Marine Services. The tug OneCURE honors his lifelong friends Larry and Sherry Benaroya of the Benaroya Research Foundation, for their efforts in fighting diabetes in the Pacific Northwest. The barge is named for Edward Itta, an American Inupiat politician, activist and whaling captain who died of cancer in 2016.
 
Conrad Shipyard has previously delivered 22 vessels to Harley Marine Services, and currently has three ocean tugs under construction.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News