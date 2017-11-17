Boston Carriers Completes Contract of MV Nikiforos
Boston Carriers announces that on October 2017, Nikiforos completed a spot voyage contract to transport approximately 33,000 tons of dry bulk cargo from South America to the Middle East.
Boston Carriers announces that on October 2017, Nikiforos completed a spot voyage contract to transport approximately 33,000 tons of dry bulk cargo from South America to the Middle East.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News