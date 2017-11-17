Boston Carriers Completes Contract of MV Nikiforos

Boston Carriers announces that on October 2017, Nikiforos completed a spot voyage contract to transport approximately 33,000 tons of dry bulk cargo from South America to the Middle East.

The contract contributed approximately 1,283,000 USD in the revenues of the Company.

Nikiforos has transported approximately 183,000 tons of dry bulk cargo from the beginning of the year and until the date of completion of this voyage and has produced operating revenues of approximately 3,2 million usd compared to approximately 2,1 million usd for the year ended in December 31 2016.

Antonios Bertsos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Boston's short term employment strategy allows the Company to capture any potential upside that arise in the dry bulk market."

Antonios Bertsos, added, "We believe in the dry bulk sector and will attempt to continue to grow our fleet with additional dry bulk Handysize-Handymax vessels."

Boston Carriers Inc. is an international shipping company providing ideal solutions for seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities through owned vessels.