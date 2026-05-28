IMO Honors Eleni Polychronopoulou

The ERMA TECH GROUP has highlighted that its President, Eleni Polychronopoulou, has been recognized by the IMO for her contribution to advancing gender equality in the global maritime sector, receiving a Letter of Commendation as part of the prestigious IMO Gender Equality Award framework.

Polychronopoulou serves as President of HEMEXPO - Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers & Exporters and Vice Chair of SEA Europe - the Shipyards’ and Maritime Equipment Association of Europe, while leading a group of companies uniting ERMA FIRST, EPE Systems Division, RWO, Ecochlor, HASYTEC, Metis, STEELMAXenergy, as well as affiliated companies and strategic partnerships.

Through her roles across the maritime technology sector, she has consistently advocated for greater diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities within shipping and marine engineering.

Greece submitted the nomination of Eleni Polychronopoulou to IMO for the IMO Gender Equality Award 2026 in recognition of her long-standing contribution to advancing gender equality in the maritime industry. In particular, the Assessment Panel highlighted her success in recruiting women into technical and engineering-focused positions as well as her contribution to raising the visibility and representation of women with marine engineering backgrounds across the maritime technology sector.

Following the announcement of the IMO Letter of Commendation, Polychronopoulou stated: “The maritime industry becomes stronger when it opens its doors wider to talent, diversity, and equal opportunity. Seeing more women entering technical and engineering roles is one of the most encouraging developments for the future of shipping. I hope this recognition will inspire even more young women to pursue careers in maritime technology, engineering, and innovation.”

The IMO Gender Equality Award for 2026 was presented to Japanese maritime academic and former seafarer Professor Momoko Kitada, while seven distinguished nominees worldwide received Letters of Commendation for their significant contributions to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women in the maritime sector.

The Award was presented during the official ceremony held at IMO headquarters in London on 18 May 2026, marking the International Day for Women in Maritime.



